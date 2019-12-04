Royal Bank of Canada slips post-earnings

The major Canadian lenders are in the green today, except for Royal Bank of Canada (RY -1.8% ), which reported an earnings miss this morning.

The company took note of a "challenging market environment" in Capital Markets, where earnings were down 4% Y/Y.

Earnings were down 36% Y/Y in Investor & Treasury Services, with the company noting the short-term interest rate environment, among other factors.

Personal & Commercial Banking earnings were up 6% Y/Y, mainly thanks to 7% average volume growth.

Wealth Management earnings were up 13% Y/Y.

Desjardins bails on its bullish call, downgrading RBC to Hold from Buy.