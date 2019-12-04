Cleveland-Cliffs deal for AK Steel wins some Wall Street love

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +6.4% ) recoups some of yesterday's sharp losses, as investors punished the stock for an "expensive" acquisition of AK Steel (AKS +6.1% ), but some Wall Street analysts see merit in the deal.

CLF CEO Lourenco Goncalves will lead the combined company, and J.P. Morgan's Michael Gambardella thinks "his leadership and commercial capabilities will be a clear positive" for AKS.

Gambardella questions CLF's decision to move from the relative stability of the iron ore business to the more volatile steel industry, but is not concerned about a planned restart of an AKS blast furnace - which would add more steel products to the market - noting the market for U.S.-produced pig iron could grow as companies add more electric arc furnace steelmaking capacity.

The JPM analyst also upgrades AKS shares to Neutral from Underweight, believing the risk is low that antitrust issues could derail the deal and that another bidder for AKS is not likely to emerge.

Steel analyst Aldo Mazzaferro tells Barron's that CLF might have hit a "home run" on the deal, citing tons of synergies to be had between an iron ore and a steel company.

Mazzaferro also sees the potential for AKS pig iron to find a home in electric arc furnaces, especially since Pres. Trump just placed tariffs on Brazilian steel.