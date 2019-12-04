Petrobras sees value rising by nearly half by 2021

Petrobras (PBR +1.3% ) expects to increase its equity value by 45% by 2021, largely through cost cuts and the divestment of non-core assets, it said in a presentation at its Investor Day in New York.

PBR says $75B in planned capital spending during the five year period through 2024 will be concentrated in Brazil's offshore pre-salt formation, with a special emphasis on its Buzios oilfield.

PBR plans for 59% of forecast capex to be geared toward the pre-salt, with 29% of total capex going to the Buzios field, considered one of the world's most promising.

PBR also says it sees ~$1B in "potential gains" in 2020 from 2018 levels through increased sales of bunker fuel used to power ships; international regulators are lowering the maximum allowed sulfur content in bunker fuel, which is seen as favorable for Brazil, as the country's crude is naturally low in sulfur.