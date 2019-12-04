Gun demand strong into an election year

Firearm background checks were up 2.1% Y/Y in November to 1,342,155 on an adjusted basis. Over 200K background checks for gun purchases came in on Black Friday to mark the second-highest day of checks ever.
Background checks have now been up four months in a row, which is fairly typical ahead of an election year.
Handguns checks were up 9.3% on an adjusted basis during November and long guns checks fell 1.9%.
NICS firearm background checks data
Sector check: American Outdoor Brands (AOBC +4%), Sturm, Ruger (RGR +1.6%), Vista Outdoor (VSTO -0.6%), Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings (SPWH +3.6%).
