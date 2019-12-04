Eaton cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank on 2020 earnings risk

Eaton (ETN +0.4% ) trades slightly higher despite a Deutsche Bank downgrade to Hold from Buy with a $99 price target, reflecting the stock's recent outperformance and risk to 2020 estimates.

Deutsche Bank analyst Nicole DeBlase sees "limited scope" for any further multiple re-rating as well as downside risk to earnings forecasts for most industrial names in her coverage.

On the flip side, DeBlase likes industrial peers Emerson (EMR +1.7% ), Honeywell (HON +1.2% ), Parker-Hannifin (PH +1.4% ) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK +1.6% ).

ETN's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating both are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.