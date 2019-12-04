Analysts see Alphabet leadership change as 'formality'

JPMorgan analyst Doug Amuth says CEO Larry Page and president Sergey Brin "stepping down from their management roles does not come as a complete surprise, and we do not expect any major change in how Alphabet (GOOG +1.9% )(GOOGL +1.8% ) is run."

Cowen says the change represents a "milestone" for the company but sees the appointment of Sundar Pichai as a "formality" for Alphabet.

Evercore thinks Pichai's promotion "acts to consolidate power at the top" of a company that has "been characterized by a degree of fragmentation in organizational structure, if not strategic vision."