BP accused of 'greenwashing' in clean energy ads

Environmental lawyers have filed a legal complaint against BP (BP +0.8% ) that accuses the company of misleading consumers over its low-carbon energy in a huge advertising campaign.

The complaint centers around BP's "Keep Advancing" and "Possibilities Everywhere" campaigns that aim to show the company is focused on developing cleaner energy.

"That's like a burger chain claiming that they're vegan because they've got salad on the menu," quips a lawyer at ClientEarth, which also wants the U.K.'s next government to impose a ban on all fossil fuel advertising "unless it comes with a tobacco-style health warning about the dangers to the planet and people."