Five Below tops comparable sales expectations

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) report comparable sales rose 2.9% in Q3 vs. +2.6% consensus estimate.

Operating income decreased during the quarter primarily due to net unmitigated tariff costs and the timing of certain merchandise costs.

Looking ahead, the retailer expects full-year revenue $1.877B to $1.892B of vs. a prior view for $1.87B to $1.89B and $1.89B consensus. Net income is expected to fall in a range of $175.4M to $179.9M. EPS of $3.11 to $3.19 vs. $3.08 to $3.11 to $3.19 prior view and $3.14 consensus.

FIVE -0.32% AH to $117.68.

Previously: Five Below EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Dec. 4)