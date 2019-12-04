Supreme Court skeptical of Intel in retirement fund case

U.S. Supreme Court justices seem to sympathize with the former Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) employee suing the company for alleged investment problems.

A prior judge threw out the proposed class action lawsuit because it was filed too late.

The employee claims he wasn't aware of the investment activity because he didn't read the relevant documents, which were only posted online.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh: "Most people don’t read them, or many. So how do you have actual knowledge if you haven’t read it?"

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "I must say, I don’t read all the mailings that I get about my investments."