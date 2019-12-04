At Home -29% after profit warning

Dec. 04, 2019 4:17 PM ETAt Home Group Inc. (HOME)HOMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments
  • At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) slides after issuing disappointing guidance alongside a Q3 earnings beat.
  • Looking ahead, At Home sees FY20 revenue of $1.352B to $1.36B vs. $1.38B consensus and EPS of $0.51 to $0.56 vs. $0.67 to $0.74 prior view and $0.68 consensus.
  • "Our revised outlook for the year primarily reflects weaker performance in our Christmas offering, largely driven by a more promotional holiday environment and the impact of a late Thanksgiving. As a result, we are taking decisive pricing action to address this issue within the current quarter," warns the company.
  • HOME -28.77% AH to $6.09.
