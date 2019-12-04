Comtech +5.7% after Q1 beat, raised guidance
Dec. 04, 2019 4:19 PM ETComtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)CMTLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) is up 5.7% postmarket after topping its own guidance and beating consensus with fiscal Q1 earnings.
- The year's off to a great start, CEO Fred Kornberg says, and "Our pipeline of opportunities remains strong and we are tracking a number of strategic orders that bode well for our future."
- Revenues rose 5.9% to $170.3M.
- Bookings were $135.6M, with a companywide book-to-bill ratio of 0.8.
- Backlog at quarter's end was $648.3M; the company notes adding that and unfunded value of some multi-year contracts gives revenue visibility of $1B.
- That resulted in GAAP operating income of $9.3M and net income of $6.4M. EBITDA was $20.6M (12.1% of consolidated net sales).
- It's raising guidance for 2020 net sales to $712M-$732M from a previous $710M-$730M (and vs. consensus for $718.8M), and now sees non-GAAP EPS at $1.42-$1.56 (up from $1.35-$1.50, and vs. consensus for $1.45).
- Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m.
