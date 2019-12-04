RH battles through tariff impact

RH (NYSE:RH) trades lower despite topping estimates on both lines of its Q3 report.

The retailer says it sees a clear path to generate over $5B in North America revenue and achieve an operating margin in the high teens to low twenties. Near-term guidance is for Q4 revenue of $703M to $711.5M vs. $709.5M consensus and EPS of $3.50 to $3.62 vs. $3.58 consensus.

RH on tariffs: "We do not expect the current tariffs to impair our ability to achieve stated financial goals and the impact from the increased tariffs is embedded in our guidance for the year. We continue to receive pricing accommodations from vendors and have implemented price increases where necessary with little to no impact to our business."

Shares of RH are down 1.64% AH to $202.25.

