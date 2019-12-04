Sudden trade optimism flips stocks into the green

Stocks rebounded as trade sentiment turned around following Pres. Trump's remarks that talks with China on an interim trade deal were going "very well."

Despite yet another jerk from trade pessimism to optimism, Trump's comments and a Bloomberg report that suggested a deal was near were enough to help the market overlook reports on ADP employment changes and November ISM Non-Manufacturing that missed expectations.

Ten of the 11 S&P industry sectors finished higher, led by energy (+1.6%) on the back of a surge in crude oil prices following news that OPEC and friends are considering deeper production cuts; WTI January futures jumped 4.2% to $58.43/bbl, the best day since September for the front-month contract.

Notable corporate leadership changes also brought favorable reactions: Alphabet's (+2%) CEO Larry Page and President Sergey Brin stepped down from management and ceded CEO duties to Sundar Pichai, while Expedia (+6.2%) CEO Mark Okerstrom and CFO Alan Pickerill resigned at the board's request.

U.S. Treasury prices retreated after yesterday's big gains, driving the two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year yield 7 bps higher to 1.78%.