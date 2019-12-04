Slack -5.7% after beats, inline outlook

Slack (NYSE:WORK) -5.7% beats Q3 estimates with 60% Y/Y revenue growth. The inline Q4 outlook sees revenue of $172-174M and a loss per share of $0.07-0.06.

The upside FY20 guidance sees revenue of $621M to $623M with a loss per share of $0.32-0.31.

In Q3, Slack added 101 paid customers with over $100K in ARR to total 821 (+67% Y/Y) and exceeded 50 customers with over $1M in ARR.

Calculated billings were up 47% to $186.1M.

The gross margin was 88.3% compared to 87.5% in last year's quarter. The operating margin was 11% versus 37%.

Cash used in operations totaled $9.1M with a negative FCF of $19M.

Board change: Slack announces former Flex CEO Michael McNamara as the replacement for Chamath Palihapitiya, who is stepping down.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.