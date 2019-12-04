Viacom, CBS close historic re-merger

Viacom (VIA, VIAB) and CBS are no more - welcome to ViacomCBS.

The two media companies have completed their re-merger, scaling up against big competition to build a company housing more than 140,000 premium TV episodes and 3,600 film titles along with $13B in annual content investment.

ViacomCBS Class A (VIACA) and Class B (VIAC) shares will begin trading on Nasdaq tomorrow. Each Viacom A share and B share converted into 0.59625 of their respective classes of ViacomCBS shares. CBS holders will retain their existing shares, which are now shares in ViacomCBS.

The new company says it accounts for 22% of TV viewership in the U.S., with the highest share of broadcast and cable viewing across key demographics.

The company that has been CBS was the legal successor to the original Viacom, part of a spin-off effective at the beginning of 2006.