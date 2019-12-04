Canopy Growth (quietly) launches CBD consumer line in U.S.

With no fanfare, Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) has launched its hemp-derived CBD brand, First & Free, in the 31 U.S. states that allow such sales.

The line includes softgels, oil drops and topical creams.

The FDA issued a statement last month that it cannot conclude that cannabis compounds are safe in human or animal food products.

Canopy's First & Free website, still in the testing phase, displays a disclaimer saying: "These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."

Company spokesperson Jordan Sinclair says early signs are "positive" with some orders successfully placed.