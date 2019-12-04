Verint +17% after separation plans, $300M buyback

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) gains 17% after the company announces plans to separate into to independent public companies after the next fiscal year ends on January 31, 2021.

One business will consist of the customer engagement business and the other the cyber intelligence business.

Verint also announces that funds advised by Apax Partners will invest $400M into the company.

The board authorizes a new $300M buyback authorization that expires on February 1, 2021.

The flurry of news arrived with the company's Q3 report, which beat on EPS but missed on revenue.