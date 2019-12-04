Bombardier will hit 2019 Global 7500 jet delivery targets, COO says

Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) is on track to meet its 2019 delivery targets for its flagship Global 7500 business jet, COO Paul Sislian tells Reuters.

The company's strategy of shifting manpower from its Global 5500 and 6500 business jets to the Global 7500 is working and will help it meet guidance by year-end 2019, Sislian says.

Workers on the Global 5500 and 6500 jets are being trained on the 7500 so the workforce can be shifted around as needed to meet deadlines on the different programs, the COO says.

Bombardier has said it expects to deliver 15-20 Global 7500s this year, but it will need to make most of the deliveries during the last three months of the year, leaving little room for error in execution.