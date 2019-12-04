Sesen +9.2% after successful pre-BLA FDA meeting

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) is up 9.2% postmarket after reporting a successful Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls meeting with the FDA over Vicinium.

That comes as a step before the company's Biologics License Application; the company now expects to initiate its BLA submission this month.

The company and agency came to agreement on the BLA content and the FDA hasn't requested further meetings, Sesen says.

“After four highly collaborative and productive meetings with the FDA in 2019, we feel increasingly confident in the regulatory path forward for Vicinium,” says CEO Dr. Thomas Cannell.