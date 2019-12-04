BP to supply sustainable power for Amazon's Europe data centers

BP says it signed a deal with Amazon Web Services to supply facilities in Spain and Sweden with renewable energy from more than 170 MW of new wind and solar projects beginning in 2021.

BP expects eventually to increase the amount of energy supplied to Amazon's facilities to more than 400 MW.

BP will provide Amazon with 122 MW of new renewable power capacity from one of the largest onshore wind farms now under construction in Europe - in Vasternorrland, Sweden - and a new solar farm in Spain which is expected to deliver 50 MW.