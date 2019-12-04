Alcoa to cut pension, OPEB liabilities by $190M

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) says it is taking additional actions to reduce liabilities and volatility risk from pensions and other post-employment benefits by ~$190M before remeasurements in Q4.

Alcoa says it will transition ~6K retirees to a Medicare Exchange plan with a company-provided contribution, which it says will improve cost predictability, and will end life insurance coverage for 8.9K retirees on Dec. 31 with one-time cash payments for those affected.

The company will record a related non-cash settlement charge of ~$75M (pre- and after-tax), or $0.40/share, in Q4.