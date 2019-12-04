Telus acquiring Competence for €915M

Telus (NYSE:TU) has an agreement to acquire Berlin-based Competence Call Center, a privately owned business services provider.

The deal comes through Telus International for about €915M (about C$1.3B) in debt and equity.

That would expend Telus International's enterprise value to about C$5B, the company says.

"Moreover, the acquisition of Competence Call Center further bolsters the continued advancement of Telus International’s successful growth strategy by positioning them well for a potential future initial public offering targeted in the next 12-24 months, positioning the organization for continued growth in the years to come," says Telus CEO Darren Entwistle.