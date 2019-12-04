Union Pacific warns on Q4 volumes but shares +2% anyway

Union Pacific (UNP +2.1% ) says it expects Q4 volumes to decline by at least 10% from the prior-year quarter and revenue to drop by a "similar" but slightly lower percentage than volumes, but the stock is poised to snap a five-session losing streak.

CFO Robert Knight also told the Credit Suisse Industrials Conference that the company expects to report an operating ratio result below 61% for the full year.

In October, Knight said he expected Q4 volume would decline "at a similar level" to the 8% drop in Q3.