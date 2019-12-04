Amazon faces widening U.S. antitrust scrutiny - Bloomberg

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has broadened scrutiny of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) beyond the company's retail operations to include its cloud computing business, Bloomberg reports.

Investigators have been asking software companies about practices involving Amazon Web Services, signaling that the regulator is taking a broader look at the company to determine whether it could be violating antitrust laws and harming competition, according to the report.

Bloomberg speculates the FTC could look at whether AMZN has an incentive to discriminate against software companies which sell their products to clients of AWS while at the same time competing with AMZN; the fear is that AMZN could punish the companies that work with other cloud providers and favor those that it works with exclusively.

AWS, which accounted for 60% of AMZN's operating income in the most recently reported 12 months, is several times bigger than Microsoft's Azure, its next largest rival.