RBI holds rates, slashes GDP forecast

Markets widely expected the sixth rate cut of the year today from the Reserve Bank of India, but not only were rates held, the central bank sharply reduced its economic growth forecast to 5% for the year through March.

A notable slowdown in the Indian economy has prompted the RBI to slash its repo rate, which now stands at 5.15%, by 135 basis points since January.

The bank will remain "accommodative" and continue to work towards achieving its medium-term inflation target of 4%.

