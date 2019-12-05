Johnson pledges Brexit in 100 days

"This is the most important election in a generation - important because it will define if we go forward as a country or remain stuck, stalled, repeating the same arguments of the last three years with yet more damaging uncertainty," Boris Johnson declared on the campaign trail.

Should he win the general election, Johnson would bring his EU withdrawal agreement bill before MPs for an initial vote before Christmas, with the aim of leaving the EU by January 31.

Britain would then enter a transition period for the remainder of 2020 as a trade deal is finalized with the bloc.

ETFs: EWU, FXB, OTC:GBB, EWUS, FKU, DGBP, HEWU, FLGB, UGBP, ZGBR