Stimulus packages from Hong Kong, Japan

As protests roil the city, the Hong Kong government announced an additional 4B Hong Kong dollars ($511M) in economic stimulus, bringing its total boost to 25B Hong Kong dollars (about $3.2B).

It's the city’s fourth economic support package in the last four months, much of which goes to help tourism, retail and transport.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also said his government would compile an economic stimulus package worth about 13T yen ($121B) in fiscal spending to aid disaster relief, protect against downside economic risks and prepare the country for what comes after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

ETFs: EWJ, DXJ, FXY, EWH, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, JOF, OTC:JYN, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, SCJ, EZJ