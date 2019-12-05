Huawei fights FCC rural carrier purchase ban

Huawei has filed a so-called "petition for review" in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in Louisiana, challenging an FCC decision to designate the company as a security threat and bar it from a government subsidy program.

"They've really gone too far and so this is our way of saying enough," said Andy Purdy, Huawei USA's chief security officer.

The ruling banned U.S. rural carrier customers from tapping an $8.5B government fund to purchase Huawei or ZTE telecommunications equipment.