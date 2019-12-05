Futures point to more gains

Traders are closely monitoring the prospect of a Phase One trade deal with just 10 days to go before Washington is poised to impose another $156B of tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trade optimism led the DJIA to break a three-day decline on Wednesday and rise nearly 150 points, while U.S. futures aimed to extend the gains overnight, climbing another 0.2% .

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while earnings season wraps up with results from Tiffany, Dollar General, Ulta Beauty and DocuSign.