ACADIA Pharma up 10% premarket on positive pimavanserin data

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) is up 10% premarket on presenting positive top-line results from its Phase 3 HARMONY study.

The study enrolled 392 patients evaluating pimavanserin for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Pimavanserin met the primary endpoint, significantly reducing risk of relapse of psychosis by 2.8 fold compared to placebo (Hazard Ratio (HR) = 0.353; one-sided p=0.0023).

In addition, pimavanserin met the key secondary endpoint by significantly reducing risk of discontinuation for any reason by 2.2 fold (HR = 0.452; one-sided p=0.0024).

Currently, there is no FDA-approved drug for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

The Company is planning to meet with the FDA in H1 2020 regarding a supplemental NDA submission.