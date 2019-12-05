OPEC+ weighs deeper oil output cuts

Reports out of Vienna suggest OPEC and its allies led by Russia are discussing increasing current cuts of 1.2M barrels per day by more than 400K bpd, as well as extending their agreement from March, to June or later.

Crude futures already soared 4.2% on Wednesday - the largest gain since the attacks on Saudi Aramco's facilities - on output cut rumors and tightening American stockpiles.

A final decision by OPEC+ is likely to come tomorrow afternoon. The group has curbed supply since 2017 to counter booming output from the U.S., which has become the world's biggest producer.

Crude futures +0.2% to $58.56/bbl.

