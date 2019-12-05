J. Jill announces CEO exit after soft quarter

J. Jill (NYSE:JILL) is on watch after Q3 results trails estimates and the retailer announces that CEO Linda Heasley is stepping down.

Comparable sales fell 7.0% during the quarter. Direct-to-consumer sales accounted for 43.8% of total sales vs. 39.8% a year ago.

Gross margin fell 190 bps to 64.4% of sales as the lower level of sales led to a deleveraging effect.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 18.8% to $19.6M vs. $21.1M consensus.

Looking ahead, J. Jill anticipates Q4 comparable sales to decrease 8% to 10% and total net sales to fall 5% to 7%. EPS is seen landing in a range of -$0.14 to -$0.16 vs. $0.06 consensus.

