Tiffany missed estimates in Q3

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) reports comparable-store sales rose 1% Y/Y in Q3.
Geographic revenue: Americas: $423M (-4%); Asia-Pacific: $294M (flat); Japan: $169M (+19%); Europe: $111M (-3%); Other: $17M (-13%).
Gross margin rate slipped 50 bps to 61.7%.
Operating margin rate down 80 bps to 11.7%.
Net earnings declined 17% Y/Y.
Inventory grew 4.2% Y/Y to $2.58B.
Store count +2 Y/Y to 323.
The Company repurchased ~883K Common Stock in the quarter for $78M and at an average cost of ~$88/share.
