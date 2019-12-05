Dollar General +5% after earnings topper

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reports it saw its best Q3 customer traffic and same-store sales increases in nearly five years.

Same-store sales rose 4.6% vs. +3.3% consensus, driven by increases in both average transaction amount and customer traffic. The same-store sales growth included gains in the consumables, seasonal, home and apparel categories.

Gross margin was 29.5% of sales as higher initial markups on inventory purchases, a reduction in markdowns as a percentage of net sales and a lower LIFO provision partially offset increased transportation and distribution costs, higher shrink and a greater proportion of sales coming from the lower-margin consumables category.

Looking ahead, Dollar General sees full-year sales growth in the low 8% range and EPS of $6.55 to $6.65 vs. $6.45 to $6.60 prior range and $6.61 consensus.

Shares of Dollar General are up 4.85% premarket to $161.00.

