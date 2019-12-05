Michaels -11% after weak outlook

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) is on watch after missing on both lines of its Q3 report and setting guidance below expectations.

The retailer sees Q4 comparable sales growth of -3% to -2% vs. +1.0% consensus and EPS of $1.21 to $1.27 vs. $1.42 consensus. For the full year, Michaels expects revenue of $5.06 to $5.08B vs. a prior view for $5.16B to $5.19B and $5.18B consensus. Full-year EPS of $2.07 to $2.12 is anticipated vs. $2.31 to $2.42 prior view and $2.38 consensus.

Michaels management pointed to higher promotional activity and higher tariffs on inventory as drags on Q3 and beyond.

Shares of Michaels are down 11.39% premarket to $6.39.

Previously: Michaels Companies EPS misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (Dec. 5)