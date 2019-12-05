Express 15% higher on earnings beat

Express (NYSE:EXPR) reports comparable sales declined 5% in Q3, exceeding guidance of -7% to -6%.

Comparable for retail sales and outlet sales fell 5%.

Retail sales down 8.2% to $356.8M whereas outlet sales grew 5.3% to $114.1M.

Gross margin slipped 250 bps to 28.2%.

SG&A expense rate +70 bps to 29.5%.

Inventory dropped ~5% to $345.9M.

The company has repurchased 2.8M shares for $8.7M during the quarter.

Q4 Guidance: Comparable-sales: -1% to -3%; Tax rate: ~26%; Interest income, net: $0.9M; Net income: $10.5M to $13.5M; Diluted EPS: $0.16 to $0.21; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding: 64.8M.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $35M to $38M for FY2019.

EXPR +15.1% premarket.

