Build-A-Bear Workshop missed Q3 estimates, revised FY2019 revenue outlook

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) reports net retail sales rose 2% to $66.58M in Q3.

Commercial revenue increased 17.9% to 2.56M.

International franchising revenue grew 2% to $1.25M.

Gross margin rate improved 290 bps to 39.4%.

Retail gross margin rate expanded 400 bps to 39.5%.

SG&A expense rate leveraged 80 bps to 50.3%.

Inventories up 15.5% to $66.21M.

Number of franchised stores +10 Y/Y to 104.

Total company-owned retail stores flat at 371.

FY2019 Guidance: Revenue: slightly positive to down low single-digit; Capex: $12M to $14M; D&A: $14M to $15M; Cash and cash equivalents: $20M to $25M.

Previously: Build-A-Bear Workshop EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (Dec. 5)