Signet +9% after EPS, comparable sales shine

Signet (NYSE:SIG) pushes higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q3 report and setting favorable guidance.

Comparable sales were up 2.1% during the quarter vs. -1.5% consensus. North America comparable sales rose 2.9%, led by strength with the Kay (+3.8%), Zales (+2.8%) and Piercing Pagoda (+12.4%) brands.

The retailer reports gross margin slipped 10 bps Y/Y to 31.0% of sales vs. 30.8% consensus. Operating margin was -2.5% of sales vs. -4.0% consensus and -3.3% a year ago.

Looking ahead, Signet sees Q4 EPS of $3.01 to $3.16 vs. $3.16 consensus and full-year EPS of $3.11 to $3.29 vs. $2.91 consensus.

Shares of Signet are up 8.83% premarket to $18.12.

