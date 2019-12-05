Regeneron's pozelimab shows positive effect in PNH study
- Topline data from an initial six-subject cohort in an open-label, single-arm Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) pozelimab (REGN3918) in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) showed a positive effect.
- Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) returned to normal levels at week 8 in participants receiving a weekly 800 mg dose subcutaneously (following an initial IV loading dose). LDH is a biomarker of elevated hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells) which causes PNH symptoms.
- On the safety front, no serious adverse events were observed. At data cut-off, three treatment-related adverse events were reported in three (50%) patients: headache (n=2), injection site reaction and nausea. One patient received a blood transfusion on day 50 due to an underlying bone marrow problem.
- Additional data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
- The study's estimated primary completion date is April 2021.
- Pozelimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to block complement factor C5 and prevent the destruction of red blood cells.
