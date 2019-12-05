Regeneron's pozelimab shows positive effect in PNH study

  • Topline data from an initial six-subject cohort in an open-label, single-arm Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:REGN) pozelimab (REGN3918) in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) showed a positive effect.
  • Lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) returned to normal levels at week 8 in participants receiving a weekly 800 mg dose subcutaneously (following an initial IV loading dose). LDH is a biomarker of elevated hemolysis (destruction of red blood cells) which causes PNH symptoms.
  • On the safety front, no serious adverse events were observed. At data cut-off, three treatment-related adverse events were reported in three (50%) patients: headache (n=2), injection site reaction and nausea. One patient received a blood transfusion on day 50 due to an underlying bone marrow problem.
  • Additional data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.
  • The study's estimated primary completion date is April 2021.
  • Pozelimab is a fully human monoclonal antibody designed to block complement factor C5 and prevent the destruction of red blood cells.
  • PNH-related tickers: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX), Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN), Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX), BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.