Aptinyx launches mid-stage NYX-458 study

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) initiates a Phase 2 clinical study of its NMDA receptor modulator, NYX-458, for the treatment of mild cognitive impairment associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Top-line data from the 135-patient study are expected in H2 2021.

The study will evaluate daily oral dosing of NYX-458 - 10 mg, 30 mg, or 100 mg - compared to placebo over a 12-week period.

The effects of NYX-458 on cognitive performance will be evaluated across multiple endpoints related to attention, memory, executive function, visuospatial deficits, and patient quality of life.