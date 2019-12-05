MetLife expands into pet insurance with PetFirst purchase

MetLife (NYSE:MET) agrees to acquire pet insurance company PetFirst Healthcare for an undisclosed sum, expanding into a growing industry as it aims to widen offerings and boost sales.

PetFirst distributes its pet insurance products through animal welfare agencies, direct-to-consumer channels and employers; MetLife will add the policies to its menu for employers' group benefits programs and expects "enormous scale in no time," says Ramy Tadros, president of the insurer's U.S. business.

Pet insurance premium volume in the U.S. more than doubled to $1.28B in 2018 from $588M in 2014, but just 2.3% of U.S. pets are covered, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.