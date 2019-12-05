SemGroup shareholders OK Energy Transfer takeover

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) shareholders vote to approve the $5B merger deal with Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET).

SEMG shareholders will receive $6.80/share in cash and 0.7275 of an ET share for each SEMG share.

The merger will expand ET's oil and NGL pipeline capacity by adding crude oil gathering assets in the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as oil and NGL pipelines connecting the DJ and Anadarko basins with crude oil terminals in Cushing, Okla.