Biogen in spotlight ahead of aducanumab data presentation

Investors are eagerly awaiting Biogen's (NASDAQ:BIIB) presentation of additional data on Alzheimer's drug aducanumab today at the Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference in San Diego.

In March, the company and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) decided to terminate two Phase 3 studies in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease and mild Alzheimer's disease dementia due to futility. In October, Biogen surprised the market with an announcement that it planned to file a U.S. marketing application based on a relook of the data.