Kirkland's -11% after 'challenging' quarter

Shares of Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) drop in early trading after the retailer reports a 6.4% drop in comparable sales for Q3 and wider loss than anticipated. Management cited challenging trends during the quarter.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales fell to 27.7% from 30.2% a year ago as negative store traffic led to a deleveraging effect.

"We are focused on strengthening the balance sheet and executing merchandising initiatives that we believe have the best potential to rejuvenate the top line and improve financial results," says Kirkland's CEO Woody Woodward.

KIRK -11.28% premarket to $1.18.

Previously: Kirkland's EPS misses by $0.08, beats on revenue (Dec. 5)