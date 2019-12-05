Kroger -2% after earnings miss

Kroger (NYSE:KR) reports identical-store sales growth (ex-fuel) of +2.5% in Q3 vs. +2.3% consensus.

The company says identical sales were the strongest since it started the Restock Kroger initiative and points to the slight improvement in the gross margin rate during the quarter when the impact from pharmacy and fuel are stripped out.

Capital allocation update: Kroger notes its reduced net total debt by $1.5B over the last four quarters and now has a total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.50 vs. 2.72 a year ago and the net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range of 2.30 to 2.50. As a result of being within its targeted debt range, Kroger plans to initiate share repurchases in Q4 under its $1B board authorization.

Guidance update: Kroger sees FY20 EPS of $2.15 to $2.25 vs. $2.19 consensus and FY21 EPS of $2.30 to $2.40 vs. $2.33 consensus.

Shares of Kroger are down 1.95% premarket to $27.10. That drop could reverse as investors digest the guidance and buyback news.

