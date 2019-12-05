U.K. court ruling blocks enforcement of Nigerian spill case against Shell

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) wins a ruling preventing London courts from enforcing a $516M Nigerian judgment for damages caused by an oil spill nearly 50 years ago.

The decision says the proceedings in a 2010 ruling by a Nigerian court were unfair because Shell was denied an opportunity to present a defense.

Shell has been hit with several lawsuits for its part in oil spills on the Niger Delta; this case originated from a claim brought in 2001 by the Ejama-Ebubu community, which said an oil spill by Shell had made their water sources unfit for human consumption.

Shell says the matter remains subject to legal proceedings in Nigeria and that maintains its position that no payment is due.