BioLineRx reports interim data on BL-8040 combo in pancreatic cancer

Preliminary data from a Phase 2a clinical trial, COMBAT/KEYNOTE-202, evaluating BioLineRx's (NASDAQ:BLRX) lead oncology candidate BL-8040, combined with Merck's Keytruda and chemo, in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients showed a positive effect (these patients are highly treatment-resistant).

The results are being discussed at its Investor & Analyst Event today in New York and will be presented at ESMO IO next week in Geneva.

In 15 evaluable patients, there were four partial responders and eight with stable cancer, implying a disease control rate of 80%.

Median progression-free survival and overall survival (OS) have not yet matured. OS data should be available in mid-2020.

No new safety signals were reported.

