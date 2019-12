ACAD, PCG among premarket gainers

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) +102% as voclosporin successful in late-stage lupus nephritis study.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) +20% on positive pimavanserin data.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) +20% after Q3 results.

Duluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) +20% after Q3 results.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) +15% after Q3 results.

Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ:SES) +12% on completion of batchfire pre-emptive rights process.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) +7% after Q3 results.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +7% on nearing $13.5B deal with wildfire victims.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) +7% after Q3 results.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) +6% after successful pre-BLA FDA meeting.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) +6% on long-term blarcamesine data in Alzheimer's.