General Motors and LG Chem announce battery cell JV

General Motors (NYSE:GM) and LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) confirm plans to mass-produce battery cells for future battery-electric vehicles with a planned investment of $2.3B in a new joint venture.

The JV will establish a battery cell assembly plant on a greenfield manufacturing site in the Lordstown area of Ohio that will create more than 1.1K new jobs.

The companies say the state-of-the art plant will use the most advanced manufacturing processes all under one roof to produce cells efficiently.

The new plant is aimed at adapting to ongoing advances in technology and materials, with an overarching goal of reducing battery costs to industry-leading levels.

