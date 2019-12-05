Tilly's +16% after strong earnings

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) rallies after reporting comparable sales rose 3.1% in Q3 to top the 2.2% consensus mark.

The quarter was strong all around, with Tilly's management noting that it delivered positive comps from both stores and e-commerce, all merchandising departments and over each month of the quarter.

Looking ahead, Tilly's sees Q4 revenue of $179M to $184M vs. $178M consensus and EPS of $0.29 to $0.32 vs. $0.27 consensus.

Shares of Tilly's are up 15.77% in early trading.

Previously: Tilly's EPS beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Dec. 4)